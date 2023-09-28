Juventus has had their sights set on Lucas Vazquez since the previous season, and the winger may well become a part of their roster in the upcoming season.

Juve’s revamped system necessitates the acquisition of wingers capable of seamlessly transitioning into the wing-back role, a role in which Vazquez has excelled.

The Spaniard’s contract with Real Madrid is nearing its expiration, and it appears unlikely that the La Liga giants will extend his stay.

This development has created an opportunity for Juventus to secure his services as a free agent in the coming summer, and a report from Tuttojuve asserts that the Bianconeri have expressed keen interest in him.

Cristiano Giuntoli, in particular, holds the veteran player in high regard and intends to make him one of the new additions to the club during the next summer transfer window.

Vazquez boasts an impressive array of honours from his time at Madrid, including numerous league titles and Champions League triumphs.

If Juventus succeeds in adding him to their squad, they will gain an accomplished winner, significantly bolstering their prospects of clinching trophies once more.

Juve FC Says

Vazquez is a very experienced player who will be valuable to us if we seal the deal and add him to our squad for next season.

But he will have a lot of suitors, so we must prepare a very good offer for him.