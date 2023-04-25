Juventus keeps ex-Roma man on their shopping list

Juventus has eyed a move for Nicolo Zaniolo since he played for AS Roma in Serie A and the Bianconeri could get their man in the summer.

After being kicked out of Roma’s plans for the season in January, he moved to Galatasaray in Turkiye.

This decision was surprising and no Serie A club moved for him, probably because the season was still on.

Playing in Turkiye has not stopped Juve from targeting Zaniolo and a report on Tuttomercatoweb maintains that he is still seriously on their radar.

It claims the Black and White sees the Azzurri star as one player that can make them better and could finally move for him at the end of this term.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo has made a good start to life in Turkiye, which is a clear indication that he will thrive outside the country and on the European stage.

As we continue to rebuild the group in Turin, he is one player we can trust to deliver fine performances for us and it would be interesting to see if Max Allegri will want to work with the attacker.

The Juve gaffer often struggles when he has to coach very technical players.