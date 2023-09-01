Moise Kean has found himself on the sidelines at Juventus this season, as Federico Chiesa has secured a place in the forward line alongside Dusan Vlahovic. As a result, the Italian star has been made available for transfer, and Juventus is actively seeking a buyer before the transfer window closes.

If Kean departs, Juventus intends to bring in a replacement, and Alvaro Morata is expected to return to the club for a third stint. Juventus has been working diligently to enhance their attacking options, but it’s clear that Kean’s chances of regular playing time in Turin this season are limited.

Calciomercato reports that Juventus is hoping for a deadline-day move for Kean and has informed Morata that he will return to Turin if the transfer goes through. Juventus aims to sell Kean for a fee of 25 million euros and is prepared to pay 21 million euros for Morata, who has recently extended his contract with Atletico Madrid. This potential transfer shuffle represents Juventus’ strategy to strengthen their attacking lineup.

Juve FC Says

Morata is more experienced and would be happy to stay on the bench and become an impact substitute if he joins us.

However, Kean needs to play to develop further, so the Azzurri star is one player we expect to leave, but it is very unlikely that he will get the chance to make a move away from the club in this transfer window, considering that we are only hours away from it closing.