Juventus has been closely monitoring Mattia Zaccagni throughout this season, as the Lazio star continues to impress in Rome.

The Bianconeri are actively seeking a balance of talent and experience as they aim to bolster their squad at the conclusion of the current campaign.

Max Allegri’s team, deemed insufficient to challenge Inter Milan for the title, sees the acquisition of seasoned Italian footballers as a potential strategy for improvement.

Zaccagni stands out as one of the most experienced attackers in Serie A, known for his reliability over an extended period.

While Lazio is keen on retaining him, discussions regarding a contract extension have yet to commence, and Zaccagni’s current deal expires in 2025.

Juventus could capitalise on this situation to secure his signature, with reports from Tuttojuve indicating the Bianconeri’s eagerness to bring him to Turin.

Although Juventus has not made an official approach for his services, Zaccagni remains firmly on their radar as a player whom they intend to consider signing at the conclusion of the season.

Juve FC Says

Zaccagni has been one of the most reliable attackers in the league, and his versatility makes him a player we should consider signing.

He plays well in attacking midfield and on the wing, which are important roles we need quality players.