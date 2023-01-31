Juventus keeps rejecting offers for promising youngster

Juventus risk losing Kenan Yildiz to Benfica before the end of the deadline day as the Portuguese side continues to pursue a transfer for the youngster.

Juve added him to their U19 side at the start of this season and the youngster has been in blistering form.

It earned him a promotion to the Next Gen team, but his path to the first team is still a difficult one.

However, Benfica is promising the ex-Bayern Munich teenager a place in their first team and his head is being turned by the offer.

This could see his camp asking Juve to release his signature by doing business with the Portuguese side, according to Calciomercato.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been doing well since he moved to Turin and the youngster is one man our first-team coaches are likely planning to invite soon.

However, he will need to develop more before we add him to our senior side, which could push him to move to Benfica.

But that should not make us agree to sell him because we do not need the money they will offer and he signed a three-year deal with us.

Keeping our budding youngsters is a must because they will save us a lot of money in transfer fees in the future.