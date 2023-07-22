Juventus has reportedly reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Romelu Lukaku if they are successful in selling Dusan Vlahovic to PSG. Lukaku is seen as the top choice to replace the Serbian forward at Juventus.

While Juventus has several names on their radar as potential alternatives, including Rasmus Hojlund, it is Gianluca Scamacca who has caught their attention the most reports Caciomercato.

Despite securing an agreement for Lukaku, Juventus is also interested in acquiring Scamacca and has communicated this interest to West Ham. To increase their chances of signing the Italian star, Juventus is exploring the possibility of a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent.

This indicates Juventus’ ambition to strengthen their attacking options, and they are actively pursuing both Lukaku and Scamacca to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Scamacca has struggled since he moved to England, but that does not mean he would not do well on our books.

However, Lukaku is a much more accomplished striker who will do better in our squad and could instantly improve the team’s performance level.

The striker has been on our radar since he played in Serie A for Sassuolo and Genoa, so it would be great if we finally get our hands on our long-term target.