Juventus keeps tabs on 22-year-old midfielder and a January move isn’t ruled out

Todofichajes says that Juventus hasn’t forgotten about their interest in Sassuolo midfielder, Manuel Locatelli.

The Italian left Milan for Neroverdi last year and it has been one of the best career decisions he could have made.

At the Green and Black, he has become a key member of their first team and at 22, he has started catching the attention of top European teams.

Juventus has placed themselves in a position to land him when the transfer window reopens, and despite reports linking them with a move for several other players recently, they haven’t forgotten about the midfielder.

The report says that Sassuolo is expecting to sell him for 30m euros, but the fine relationship between both teams means making the deal happen should not be too problematic.

Andrea Pirlo has been rebuilding the Juventus team this season and the former midfielder is convinced that Locatelli can be a key part of his team if he joins the club.

The plan is for the Bianconeri to make their move for him in the summer transfer window, however, there is also the possibility of the transfer happening next month.

If he joins next month, he might struggle to play regularly, unless he is left to finish the campaign with the Neroverdi.