Juventus are planning another overhaul of its midfield when the current season concludes, with two high-profile players already identified as priority targets. The club undertook a similar rebuild in the summer of 2024, when Khephren Thuram, Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners all arrived in the same transfer window. That ambitious strategy, however, has delivered mixed results, prompting the Bianconeri to reassess their options once again.

Mixed returns from recent investment

Of the three midfielders signed in 2024, only Thuram has provided consistent productivity so far. Douglas Luiz is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, while Koopmeiners has slipped to a peripheral role at the Allianz Stadium. These developments have highlighted the need for further reinforcement in a department that remains central to Juventus’ long-term ambitions.

The club intend to act decisively at the end of the season, aiming to assemble a midfield capable of sustaining success across domestic and European competitions. The men at the Allianz Stadium are determined to ensure the squad is equipped with players who can influence matches, control tempo and contribute directly to winning trophies. With recent recruitment failing to meet expectations, greater scrutiny will be placed on the next round of additions.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ambitious targets for the summer

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus’ summer plans now include pursuing Franck Kessie as a free agent and attempting to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle. Tonali has long been regarded as a dream signing for the club, although his potential cost may prove prohibitive. Despite that obstacle, Juventus continue to view both players as primary objectives ahead of the next transfer window, when fresh negotiations can begin.

The interest in Kessie and Tonali reflects a desire to combine experience with quality, offering balance and authority in central areas. Yet competition is expected to be intense, with several other clubs also monitoring both midfielders. Juventus, therefore, faces a challenging task, not only in securing agreements but also in convincing its targets that Turin represents the right destination for the next stage of their careers.

As the season approaches its conclusion, attention will increasingly turn towards recruitment and planning. Whether Juventus can finally achieve the stability and influence they seek in midfield remains uncertain, but their intent is clear. Another significant investment is on the horizon, and its success may determine the direction of the club for years to come, as they strive to restore consistency and reclaim their place among Europe’s elite.