As the transfer window enters its final days, Juventus is not anticipated to secure any new signings. However, the focus remains on potential departures from the Allianz Stadium.

In terms of incoming players, Juventus’ transfer window has not been characterised by significant activity. Nonetheless, Max Allegri expresses contentment with the existing squad and is fully concentrated on maximising the potential of his current players.

During this window, Juventus has placed several players on the transfer list, though not all have found new clubs as the deadline approaches.

The forthcoming emphasis for the club is on outgoing transfers, and one player who could be on the verge of departure is Filip Kostic. The Serbian winger, who held a prominent role at the Allianz Stadium last season, has found his playing time limited, with Allegri preferring other options like Andrea Cambiaso and Samuel Iling-Junior.

Juve intends to offload Kostic, and a report from Tuttojuve suggests that a sale could materialise within the next 48 hours.

Juve FC Says

Kostic had some good stats at the club last season, so it is a surprise that he has not been considered for action for much of this season.

The attacker will understand the coach’s decision and as supporters, we also support the gaffer and trust that he is making the right call for the club’s good in general.