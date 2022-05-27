Fabio Miretti earned a surprise call-up to the Juventus senior team in their last games of the season.

The young midfielder has been one of the club’s budding academy youngsters and was being watched by Max Allegri.

After Juve confirmed qualification for the Champions League, he got chances in the last matches of the season, and he impressed for them.

The midfielder is now considered a part of their first team, and he is likely to start preseason with the club.

Nicolo Fagioli and Nicolo Rovella are two other young Juventus midfielders who did well on loan this season, and the club will have to decide on their futures.

Calciomercato claims the Bianconeri could keep Miretti or send him out on loan, but for now all options are open.

Juve FC Says

Miretti did well during his time in the first team, and the midfielder probably deserves to stay with the seniors.

However, he would struggle to play regularly in the next campaign, and that could affect his development.

Instead of keeping him so he can play rotationally, it is probably much better that we allow him to move out on loan to another club.