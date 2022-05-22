Juventus will bolster their midfield in the summer and they have made two players their prime targets for the role.

The likes of Arthur Melo, Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli were the club’s main midfielders in this campaign, but they failed to inspire confidence with their performances at the Allianz Stadium.

This contributed to why Max Allegri’s men didn’t win a trophy in this campaign and things must change in the summer to avoid a repeat of what has just happened.

Tuttomercatoweb claims they have now identified two players who will fill that role for them.

The report claims they want to sign Arsenal’s Thomas Partey and PSG’s Leandro Paredes.

Both midfielders are important in their respective clubs, but every player has a price.

The report claims Juve’s main target is Partey, but if they cannot sign the Ghanaian, they will turn their attention towards a transfer for Paredes.

Juve FC Says

Partey and Paredes are great players, and they would be credible options to have in our midfield.

However, we have to offload some deadwood from the squad before we can add these new players to the group.

If we don’t, we would have an unnecessarily big squad, and it makes little sense to keep players you don’t need.