Juventus were hoping to have Kenan Yildiz back at Luciano Spalletti as early as possible, but Turkiye have other plans.

The Crescent-Stars beat Bulgaria on Saturday by two unanswered goals, although the 20-year-old wasn’t satisfied with his performance.

Yildiz and his teammates have secured a Top-two finish in their World Cup qualifying group, but barring a miracle, they will finish second behind Spain.

Turkiye insist on keeping Kenan Yildiz for Spain clash

The two nations will collide in Seville on Tuesday in their final qualifer, where La Roja are expected to book their place in the summer tournament. After all, Spain had prevailed in the reverse fixture by six unanswered goals, so Turkiye can only pip them for the top spot by beating this result.

Therefore, Spain’s World Cup qualification is almost deemed a foregone conclusion, while Turkiye will finish second and participate in the playoffs in March.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus tried to convince the Turkish national team to release Yildiz prematurely, arguing that Tuesday’s contest in Seville is somewhat inconsequential.

Moreover, the young forward is one booking away from suspension, so perhaps Vincenzo Montella wouldn’t want to risk losing him for the first leg of the playoffs.

Nevertheless, Turkiye had none of it, refusing to let Yildiz leave the camp before the contest against Spain.

Kenan Yildiz will rejoin Juventus on Wednesday

Therefore, the youngster will only return to Turin on Wednesday morning, where he’ll immediately resume working with his Juventus teammates, in preparation for Saturday’s away contest against Fiorentina.

The source notes that the Turkiye captain, Hakan Calhanoglu, was given a different treatment, as he was granted an early leave. However, this is only because the Inter midfielder suffered a hand injury.