Juventus’ key players are returning to fitness at the right time

Juventus is having an inconsistent season, but the last few months have been overly optimistic for Max Allegri’s men, making their fans dream.

The Bianconeri did not win a single trophy last season and bolstered their squad in the summer to avoid repeating the same scenario.

To some extent, Juve was shrewd in the transfer market and brought in the likes of Filip Kostic, Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba to help the black and whites become more robust, yet they started this term poorly.

One reason for that is the constant injuries to their key men and Juve is still struggling to get all their players fit enough to play for them regularly.

However, that seems to be changing in this first month of 2023 and they will face Napoli in a must-win game with Federico Chiesa available to play from the start.

The Azzurri star was injured last January, spent ten months on the sideline and has only been working his way back to full fitness in the last few weeks.

Another player whose contributions have been curtailed by fitness problems is Dusan Vlahovic, who remains the Bianconeri’s best striker.

His absence from the side has not been felt much, but everyone knows Juve will score more goals if Vlahovic is fit and plays from the start.

The Serbian is back in training, which is fantastic news and the pair could soon be joined by Paul Pogba, who is also working his way back from a long layoff.

The Frenchman has not played a competitive game for Juve since he moved to the club in the summer as a free agent and fans have been unhappy with his continued absence.

However, his return to training signals that he could be back on the field sooner than we think and Juve will be better for it.

These returnees are vital men for the Bianconeri and it is clear that the team will be better when Max Allegri can name three of them in his starting XI.

What Juve lacked in the first half of the season was squad depth, which forced them to rely on a number of youngsters in midfield and attack.

The return of these players means the gaffer can now bank on his main men, giving the team a better chance of beating any opponent they face.

It is a great time to be a Juve fan. It will be great news if the Bianconeri can beat Napoli today and close the gap between themselves and the top of the league table.