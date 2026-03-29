Juventus are desperate to keep Khephren Thuram among their ranks for years to come, but their financial situation could dictate his fate.

A series of failed big-money signings blemished Cristiano Giuntoli’s reign at Continassa, but Thuram is widely considered the best purchase of that brief reign.

The midfielder, who turned 25 earlier this week, only cost the club’s coffers €20 million when he made the move from OGC Nice in the summer of 2024, and his value has at least doubled by now.

Juventus would like to renew Khephren Thuram’s contract

Thuram cemented himself as a regular starter, first under Thiago Motta, then with Igor Tudor, and currently in Luciano Spalletti’s plans. He has formed a solid understanding with his captain, Manuel Locatelli, in the double pivot.

The 25-year-old is also a regular feature for the French national team, despite being left in Turin during the current international break, perhaps due to his recent knock.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are keen to maintain Thuram’s services, as they consider him a key figure in their present and future plans.

With the exception of goalkeepers Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin, the second-generation star is the lowest earner among the club’s regular starters, with a yearly net salary of €2.3 million.

Therefore, the management is willing to adjust the situation by offering him a new and improved contract.

However, the lack of Champions League football could sabotage the Bianconeri’s plans, and force them to consider unwanted options.

Liverpool & Man Utd could have a golden chance to sign Thuram

As the pink newspaper explains, failing to secure a Top Four spot will be a major financial blow for the Old Lady, as the club would miss out on €60m-€70m between prize money and other financial streams.

Therefore, Juventus could find themselves forced to make a major sacrifice on the market, and the source identifies Thuram as the most likely candidate due to his rising market price.

The Serie A giants would register a comprehensive capital gain by selling the France international to his many European suitors.

Thuram has been recently linked with Manchester United and Liverpool, who could seize the opportunity to land the box-to-box midfielder.

Juventus currently sit fifth in the Serie A standings, three points adrift from 4th-placed Como.