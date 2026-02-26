Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram was devastated after missing a glorious chance to equalise the score against Galatasaray.

The 24-year-old fought bravely alongside Manuel Locatelli and the rest of his teammates, who managed to pull off a sensational comeback against Turkish giants.

The Serie A giants had lost the first leg of the Champions League play-off round by five goals to two, but they somehow managed to level the score on aggregate despite being reduced to 10 men following Lloyd Kelly’s controversial expulsion early in the second half.

But in the end, Galatasaray prevailed in extra time thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen and Baris Yilmaz, as the hosts’ numerical disadvantage had taken its toll on their physical condition.

Khephren Thuram wasted glorious chance before leaving the pitch

While the score was 2-0 on the night, Juventus were vigorously searching for an equaliser.

In the 77-year-old, Thuram found himself one-on-one with Galatasaray goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir. Instead of trying to find the corner, the French midfielder opted for a cheeky lob, but the ball sailed too high.

Khephren Thuram (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

This proved to be the midfielder’s final action, as Luciano Spalletti immediately brought on Vasilije Adzic in his stead.

Tearful Thuram was left devastated by his missed scoring-opportunity

As JuventusNews24 notes, Thuram was reduced to tears while sitting on the bench. His teammates tried their best to cheer him up, but the French international seemed utterly inconsolable.

Thuram’s miss wasn’t necessarily a turning point in the contest, as McKennie’s header made up for it, albeit the team had fewer minutes left on the clock to grab a winner before the gruelling extra time.

Nevertheless, the player’s reaction shows how much he cares about the cause. Khephren is, after all, a second-generation Juventus player, as his father, Lilian Thuram, famously donned the black-and-white stripes between 2001 and 2006.