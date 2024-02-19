Juventus have reportedly opened contract renewal discussions with Adrien Rabiot who’s currently running on an expiring deal.

The Frenchman joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2019 as a free agent after seeing out his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Yet, the Serie A giants now risk losing him in a similar fashion.

Juve found themselves in the same tight spot last year, but eventually agreed on a one-year renewal with the player and his mother/agent Veronique Rabiot just days before the deadline.

Nevertheless, it appears that the management is seeking an earlier resolution this time around.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus have kickstarted negotiations with Rabiot over a contract renewal.

As the source tells it, the hierarchy has put an offer on the table and is seeking a response between March and April.

Juventus are reportedly aware of competition from Bayern Munich who are trying to lure the midfielder to German soil.

The France international has massively improved over the past few years, so Juventus can expect several suitors to emerge, especially since he’s available to sign as a free agent.

However, the Bianconeri will be looking to bank in on the solid bond forged between the parties.

Rabiot has now established himself as a key player in the middle of the park and a senator in the locker room.

The World Cup finalist has also become the club’s vice-captain. So he’ll once again don the armband next Sunday with Danilo out with an injury.