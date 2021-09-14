Juventus kickstart their season with convincing win over Malmo

Juventus have got their first win of the new season when beating Malmo in Sweden this evening.

The Old Lady has had a disastrous opening three matches thus far, but a welcomed return to form in today’s Champions League win should bring a means to kickstarting our domestic campaign also.

We did not start today’s match well however, with our opponents seemingly believing we were to be got at, but once we got the goal against the run of play, the tide soon changed.

Juan Cuadrado’s cross found Alex Sandro to guide his header home to put us 1-0 up, and the Brazilian almost doubled that lead shortly after when De Ligt’s ball over the top into his path saw him clear into the box, but his effort went wide of the far post.

Alvaro Morata was eventually pulled down inside the box just before half-time, and despite the defenders claiming for VAR to rule the Spaniard as offside, the check showed otherwise. Paulo Dybala put his effort right down the middle with the keeper diving o his right, and before we could finish celebrating the goal we were already three-up.

Alvaro Morata closed out our third after a somewhat fortunate bounce off the defender on the edge of the box, and the Spaniard isn’t one to not take his chances when they fall to him.

The second-half remained an open affair, with both sides attempting to carve out their chances, but the game was slowly losing it’s flair.

Moise Kean came off the bench and thought he had added a fourth, only for the referee to rightly have flagged him as offside when the ball was played into him.

The game did fade and eventually finished at 3-0, but this was a much-improved performance from what we’ve seen so far this term, with no serious faults throughout despite a tough start to the matchup.

Patrick