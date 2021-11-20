Juventus knocked out of the race for Chelsea man

Antonio Rudiger might become one of the best free agents on the transfer market at the end of this season.

The Chelsea defender is in talks with the Blues over a new deal, but there is no progress, and he looks set to leave the European champions.

Juventus has been monitoring his contract situation, hoping to pounce and sign him.

But they would miss out on his signature, according to a new report which insists he will join either Real Madrid or PSG.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that both European giants will offer him a deal worth much more than Juve can.

This has effectively blown the Bianconeri out of the race, and he is now set to play in Paris or Real Madrid next season.

Juve FC Says

There would be several defenders on the market as free agents in the summer, and Juve needs to take advantage of their status to sign some of them.

Rudiger could become a fine defensive partner to Matthijs de Ligt when Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci have retired.

Alessio Romagnoli is another soon-to-be free agent who has been linked with a move to Juventus. The Bianconeri will hope they can land one of them by next season.