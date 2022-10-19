Coppa Italia
Club News

Juventus know the two teams they could possibly face in Coppa Italia

October 19, 2022 - 10:30 am

Juventus will know their Coppa Italia opponents when Udinese and Monza face each other today.

They reached the final of the competition last season before losing to Inter Milan and they will want to go one step better.

Max Allegri’s second coming has been bad and the Juve gaffer will want to win the cup by the end of the term.

Juve has not had many problems in the earlier rounds of the competition and Allegri has proven to be a master of that stage.

Calciomercato reports the stage is set for them to play their first Italia Cup match of the season and they will face either Monza or Udinese.

Juve FC Says

We won several cups and reached the final of the competition many times under Allegri in his first spell as our manager.

This makes him the best man to have on our side as we search for another cup title to add to our cabinet.

However, we must not be complacent and underrate anyone on our way to the final if we want to be successful.

Monza has already beaten us this season and Udinese is one of the surprise packages of the Serie A campaign.

Beating either side will take hard work and we must be prepared to give everything we have to achieve that.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

serie a

Not just Juventus, Serie A has a goal-scoring problem

October 19, 2022
Cambiaso

Juventus considers recalling their loanee earlier than expected

October 19, 2022
Zakaria

Chelsea boss gives an update on the situation of Denis Zakaria

October 19, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.