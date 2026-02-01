LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, shouts instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Juventus have make significant progress in their attempts to sign Randal Kolo Muani, but they still have one major hurdle to overcome.

The Bianconeri left it late in the winter transfer window, but they’re currently finalising several options. Jeremie Boga has arrived in Turin to complete a loan move from OGC Nice, and he was preceded by Bayern Munich teenager Adin Licina.

Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini are also trying to recruit Emil Holm from Bologna to bolster their full-back department, but they’re also keen to add a new striker to their ranks.

Juventus receive PSG’s blessing for Randal Kolo Muani

Over the past few days, Juventus have identified Kolo Muani as their main target after giving up on Jean-Philippe Mateta and Youssef En-Nesyri.

The French striker is all in favour of a return to Continassa. After all, he had enjoyed a positive six-month loan spell in Turin last season, unlike his current experience at Tottenham Hotspur, characterised by the lack of goals and inconsistent displays.

According to Tutosport via IlBianconero, Juventus have received the green light from Kolo Muani’s parent club, Paris Saint-Germain.

The two clubs failed to reach an agreement last summer, which prompted the Bianconeri to sign Lois Openda instead, while Kolo Muani headed to Spurs.

Nevertheless, the reigning European champions had no objections to the 27-year-old’s return to Turin.

Thomas Frank insists he wants to keep Kolo Muani at Spurs

While Juventus already have agreements in principle with the player and PSG, the final step is to convince Spurs to terminate the striker’s loan stint in the middle of the season.

However, Tottenham manager Thomas Frank showed no signs of leaning his stance in his latest press conference.

“Yes, next question,” said the Danish head coach when asked if he intends to keep Kolo Muani in North London.

“I hope this goal and his performance in the Champions League (against Eintracht Frankfurt) can give him the confidence to build on because I think I’ve always liked his qualities and abilities.”

Juventus have less than 36 hours to find a breakthrough in this transfer saga that could go down to the wire.