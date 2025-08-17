Juventus are about to finalise the transfer of Douglas Luiz to Nottingham Forest, which will trigger a domino effect.

The Brazilian spent a miserable year in Turin as he failed to live up to the great expectations that accompanied his €50m transfer from Aston Villa last summer.

The 27-year-old suffered several injuries and setbacks, as well as personal problems. Moreover, the managerial change didn’t exactly play in his favour, as Igor Tudor considered him inapt for his 3-4-2-1 formation, although he recently suggested he might be useful as an attacking midfielder.

Juventus on the cusp of selling Douglas Luiz to Nottingham Forest

The writing has been on the wall for Luiz over the past few months, with several Premier League clubs enquiring about his services. The question was which one would make the concrete steps, but the answer became increasingly evident in recent days, with Forest making large strides on this front.

According to several sources in Italian football, including La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Brazil international is only one step away from joining the City Ground outfit.

As the pink newspaper explains, key negotiations took place on Friday, which led to the emergence of the white smoke, with all parties in agreement over the imminent transfer.

The source adds that Luiz’s transfer to Forest will pave the way for Juventus to finally sign Randal Kolo Muani.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Juventus will be able to sign Randal Kolo Munai from PSG

The French striker is determined to make his return to the Allianz Stadium after enjoying a positive loan spell at the club between January and June.

The Bianconeri have found an agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain, but they still have to make room for the player on the wage bill, and also raise the necessary resources to maintain order on the balance sheet.

While Dusan Vlahovic was marked as the ideal sacrifice before bringing in a new striker, the Serbian’s exit appears to be a much more complicated affair. Hence, Luiz’s return to the Premier League will serve as an alternative solution.