Juventus have identified Randal Kolo Muani as their new top target to bolster the attack, but they’re keeping four alternative tracks alive.

Luciano Spalletti has reiterated the club’s need to recruit a classic No.9 capable of holding up the ball, an aspect that Jonathan David and Lois Openda have been struggling with.

After failing to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta and Youssef En-Nesyri, the Bianconeri decided to rekindle their interest in their former striker, Kolo Muani.

Juventus hoping to land Randal Kolo Muani

The Frenchman enjoyed a decent brief spell in Turin last season, but last summer, Juventus couldn’t find an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to keep him on a permanent basis.

The 27-year-old eventually joined Tottenham Hotspur, where he’s been enduring a challenging campaign, even though he scored the opener in Wednesday’s Champions League victory over his former club, Eintracht Frankfurt.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

But while Juventus are determined to find a way to bring Kolo Muani back to Continassa, they realise that the operation remains complicated, as they must convince Spurs to part ways with the player in the middle of the campaign, and also strike an accord with PSG, who were left irritated by the Serie A giants in the aftermath of the summer’s failed negotiations.

Therefore, La Gazzetta della Sport reveals that Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini are keeping tabs on four other strikers.

Zirkzee & Beto on Juve’s shortlist

The first alternative for Kolo Muani could be fellow Premier League striker Joshua Zirkzee, who has been relegated to the bench this season. Even with Michael Carrick replacing Ruben Amorim in Manchester United’s dugout, the former Bologna man’s playing chances are unlikely to improve.

The source claims the Red Devils might be open to a dry loan at this late stage of the January transfer window.

The pink newspaper also mentions Beto, who is a second choice at Everton. The 27-year-old already has Serie A experience under the belt, having led Udinese’s line between 2021 and 2023.

The third name on the shortlist is Monaco’s Mika Bierath, a 22-year-old Danish striker who had spells in the academies of Fulham and Arsenal.

Finally, Marcos Leonardo remains an unlikely option, as the Brazilian currently earns circa €2o million at Al-Hilal.