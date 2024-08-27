After months of anticipation, Juventus could be hours away from reaching an agreement with Atalanta for the transfer of Teun Koopmeiners.

The Bianconeri have been on the Dutchman’s trail since January, but the stubborn Orobici insist on collecting 60 million euros.

The 26-year-old tried to force his way out of the club by refusing to train over the past few weeks, but it has thus far proved futile.

Nevertheless, even Atalanta are keen to find a definitive agreement, as they would like to cash in on their prized asset rather than wasting his talent on the sidelines.

So according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, we have now reached the final countdown in the operation that leads Koopmeiners to Turin.

The transfer market guru insists that the transfer is only a matter of time, while expecting the definitive agreement to come to fruition between Tuesday and Wednesday.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero) adds that Juventus are offering 55 million euros in addition to bonuses that would raise the sum to the famous 60M valuation.

The Netherlands international has long agreed to sign a five-year contract that would see him earn a net salary of 4.5 million euros per season.

For their part, Il Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) suggests that the Bianconeri are looking to sign Koopmeiners on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy rather than a direct purchase.

The Roman newspaper claims Juventus will splash 10 million euros in loan fees, while the buy clause will be worth another 40 million in addition to bonuses.

And while the sources may disagree on the details, they all insist that the next few hours will be decisive on this front.