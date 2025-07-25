ISTANBUL, TURKEY - APRIL 6: Head coach Jose Mourinho of Fenrebahce looks on during the Turkish Super League match between Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor at Ulker Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on April 6, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Juventus are determined to sign a new midfielder this summer, as Fenerbahce’s Sofyan Amrabat emerges as one of the options.

The Turin-based giants will certainly part ways with Douglas Luiz who took a rebellious stance by refusing to show up for the first days of pre-season. So with the Brazilian all but gone, the club certainly needs at least one new addition in the middle of the park.

As reported earlier today, the Bianconeri have identified Sporting CP captain Morten Hojlund as their preferred candidate for role, but his expensive price tag could force them to look elsewhere.

Hence, Juventus are keeping tabs on several other options, including Tottenham Hotspur stalwart Yves Bissouma and towering Fulham midfielder Sander Berge.

Nevertheless, sources in the Italian press have now identified Amrabat as a potential solution for this role.

Juventus tracking Sofyan Amrabat among other midfield options

The 28-year-old is a battling midfielder with substantial Serie A experience under his belt, having represented Hellas Verona and Fiorentina between 2019 and 2023.

The Moroccan international then endured a torrid loan experience at Manchester United in 2023/24, before moving to Fenerbahce last summer.

Sofyan Amrabat (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Amrabat managed to revive his career in Turkiye under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, thus catching the attention of Juventus among other suitors.

According to Sport Mediaset via JuventusNews24, Fenerbahce are willing to sell the midfielder for €15 million. This figure would represent a swift windfall for the Istanbul-based giants who have only recently exercised their option to buy the player from Fiorentina for €12 million.

Juventus could offer Kostic to Fenerbahce

As the source explains, Juventus believe they might be able to drive the price further down by offering Filip Kostic in exchange.

The Serbian winger spent the previous campaign on loan at Fenerbahce, and managed to win the favour of Mourinho and the supporters with his impressive displays. However, the management opted against keeping him on a permanent basis.

Hence, it remains to be seen if the Turkish giants would be willing to revisit this option and open up to a double deal.