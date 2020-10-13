Juventus Kulusevski claims his team-mate cannot be stopped ahead of clash

Dejan Kulusevski has claimed that Juventus team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo can not be stopped, ahead of Sweden’s clash with Portugal.

The pair will go head-to-head as their country’s battle it out in the UEFA Nations League, and all eyes will be on the pair as they look to make the difference for their sides.

Kulusevski is the new boy on the block who is making a name for himself after his big money move from Atalanta in January, and he has already shown promise that he could be amongst those to take over from Cristiano Ronaldo at the very top in years to come.

The Portuguese is showing no signs of slowing down just yet however, and Cristiano may well set out with a point to prove.

Regardless of the mindset that Ronaldo brings into the matchup, his younger counterpart is the one in awe, and Kulusevski claims his team-mate decides the game, as he can’t be stopped.

“There is no one who can stop him. If he has a good day, he decides everything on his own,” Kulusevski said via Aftonbladet (as translated by Goal).

“We did not manage to stop him last match, but we get another chance on Wednesday.

“I do not know how to stop him, you have to be aggressive get him frustrated. I know what it’s like to play against aggressive backs and in the end you get frustrated.”

Ronaldo may be 15 years older on paper, but anyone would be silly to doubt his impact on the beautiful game. I hope both of our players can enjoy productive performances despite playing on rival sides, and a couple of goals wouldn’t hurt.

Can Kulusevski’s Sweden get a shock win over CR7’s Portugal side?

Patrick