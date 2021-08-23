Juventus labelled “that of Pirlo” for their second half performance

Juve’s second-half performance against Udinese has been labelled Andrea Pirlo-like.

The Bianconeri played their first competitive game under the returning Massimiliano Allegri against Udinese yesterday evening.

They started the match brightly and raced into a 2-0 lead in the first half after opening the scoring in the 3rd minute.

They went into the break leading by the same scoreline, however, their return for the second half was less impressive.

Udinese took the initiative and scored twice to level the score before a late attacking rush from the Bianconeri almost earned them a winning goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo had the ball in the back of the net, but it was ruled out for offside by the referee.

The Juve fans were disappointed that they dropped two points from a winning position and Libero via Tuttomercatoweb says their performance in the second half was very similar to that of the team under Pirlo last season.

They wrote: “The problem is that in the second half, the Juve that takes the field is no longer that of Max, but that of Pirlo: sufficient, light, relaxed, and consequently imprecise, normal, vulnerable.

“The emblem is Szczesny, who should be a leader and instead disguises himself as an amateur, totally losing concentration and inaugurating one of the worst times of his career.”