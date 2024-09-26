Juventus still does not have a major shirt sponsor as they hold out for a better deal following the expiration of their contract with Jeep.

As the biggest club in Italian football, Juventus’ financial revenue plays a significant role in Serie A’s overall earnings.

Jeep had been paying the club €45 million per season until the deal expired last term, and Juve held meetings with several potential sponsors over the summer.

However, they were unable to secure a suitable offer and have since been wearing “Save The Children” on their shirts to highlight their partnership with the charity.

The Bianconeri are hopeful of landing a new sponsor soon, but Serie A has already felt the impact of Juventus playing without one.

According to a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport, Italian clubs earned €230 million in shirt sponsorships last season, but that figure has dropped to €180 million this term, largely due to Juve’s lack of a main shirt sponsor.

Juventus still maintains its agreement with Cygames as their back-shirt sponsor, which is worth €4 million per season.

Juve FC Says

We are missing out on a major revenue stream by not having a shirt sponsor and we need to plug that financial hole soon.

However, we are one of the biggest clubs in the world and should get a very good deal.