Juventus lack players who can change the game when needed

Juventus has been accused of signing different players for the same position and lacking players who can act as impact substitutes in this campaign.

The Bianconeri have started this season poorly with zero wins and one point from their opening two league games.

Their last league game ended in a poor 1-0 loss to Serie A new boys, Empoli, a day after Cristiano Ronaldo walked out on them.

The Bianconeri need to find goalscorers within their squad now that the Portugal captain has left them, but that might take time.

They have some exciting players in their ranks, including Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski, but La Gazzetta de lo Sport’s Fabiana Della Valle says they have a structural problem.

She writes that the problem started during the reign of Andrea Pirlo and it crept into this season.

She also said their current team lacks players who can come off the bench to change their games.

She writes: The first problem is structural: Massimiliano Allegri inherits the limits of a poorly constructed squad, which even his predecessors had to deal with.

“There are, for example, players who have similar characteristics and who can hardly be deployed together.

“Juventus in the same summer brought Kulusevski first to Continassa, bought in January by Atalanta but left in Parma until the end of the season, and then Chiesa.

“The first, younger and slower in the acclimatization phase, was penalized because it was less used.

“There are many men suitable to play on the counterattack but with many outside players good at crossing a center forward would be needed and Morata is the only one who can do this job.

“The bench is long, but Juve no longer has an abundance of alternatives capable of entering and changing the game.”