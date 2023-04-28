“Juventus lacks too many things” Stefano Agresti analyses Juventus’ season

The journalist Stefano Agresti has analysed Juventus’ season and believes Max Allegri’s men have too many things lacking in their game.

The Bianconeri have struggled in this campaign as they bid to end with a trophy after a poor start.

However, their campaign has been plagued by inconsistencies, which is threatening to make them end the term with no trophies again.

After they were eliminated from the Italian cup by Inter Milan, pressure has returned to Allegri and the gaffer could lose his job at the end of the campaign if things do not change.

Agresti reckons that the Black and Whites have too many shortcomings. He says via Tuttojuve:

“Juventus lacks too many things. It doesn’t have a style of play, it doesn’t have a scheme to fall back on in the face of difficulties, and it doesn’t even have a typical lineup. Let’s not forget that Allegri’s team is participating in the Europa League because it was dishonourably thrown out of the Champions League, losing five out of six matches.

The Juventus season is taking on deeply negative overtones despite the mitigating circumstances. And Allegri is the main responsible

Juve FC Says

We do lack many things and it is clear to see that we have not had a good term.

What is worse is that we have good players who will thrive well at other clubs, but they are struggling in Turin.

Perhaps if we change managers, things will get better.