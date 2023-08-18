Juventus has bagged a new partnership deal with Eurobet as the Bianconeri continued to expand its commercial reach.

Juve is the biggest club in Italy, but in the last two terms, they have won no trophies and are struggling to maintain a good reputation.

They will not play in any European competition this season, which should not make them too attractive to investors and new partners.

However, that has not stopped them from landing new sponsorship deals, as the one with Eurobet shows.

The club and the betting firm will look to make the most of their partnership and see how much it will benefit each other.

A club statement reads:

“We are pleased to start the partnership with Eurobet.live” Tiziana Di Gioia, Chief Commercial Officer of Juventus says about the partnership.

“Juventus, thanks to a diversified fan base and one of the most innovative experience platforms in the sports world, offers multiple opportunities for engagement and brand awareness. The club’s reputation as one of the fastest-growing sports brands in the world highlights its ability to evolve and capture new audiences to help our partners achieve their goals. Having access to Eurobet.live which combines live scores and stats with engaging content can create more immersive and interactive experiences for our fans.”

Juve FC Says

Although we have struggled to win trophies in recent times, we remain the top club in the country and understand why brands would still want to work with us.

They know we just have temporary problems and will be back as champions soon enough.