Juventus lands second in the list of most valuable Serie A squads

During the previous decade, Juventus was the undisputed force that dominated the Italian landscape for nine years in a row.

Amidst their reign of terror, the Bianconeri unquestionably possessed the strongest squad in Serie A, leaving their foes trailing way behind.

But following two underwhelming campaigns, the Old Lady’s aura of invincibility has vanished, with Inter and Milan respectively lifting the Scudetto trophy.

In fact, the club’s squad has become a far cry from the ones that were head and shoulders above the competition, and the numbers are shedding more light on the situation.

According to JuventusNews24, a recent study from Transfermarkt recognized Milan as the most valuable squad in Serie A, leaving Juventus in second place.

However, the difference between the two rivals remains marginal. While the source calculated the Rossoneri’s squad value at 522.4 million euros, the Bianconeri’s squad is apparently worth 520.9 millions.

Stefano Pioli’s men have been crowned champions with a relatively young squad that didn’t cost the club’s coffers hefty sums, highlighting the formidable work conducted by Paolo Maldini and company in recent years.

The Diavolo’s roster currently features players who have seen their values rise recently (the likes of Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez and Sandro Tonali).

Recently-dethroned champions Inter complete the podium with a squad value of 514.7 millions. Further below we find Napoli (465.45), Roma (358.35), Atalanta (345.90) ​​and Lazio (247.75).