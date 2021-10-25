Juventus latest free transfer from the Premier League will not come easily

Juventus is in the running to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea on a free transfer at the end of this season.

The German defender who formerly played for AS Roma will become arguably the top free agent in the next summer’s transfer window.

Fichajes.net maintains that the Bianconeri wants to sign him. However, they are not alone.

There have been speculations that Real Madrid is leading the race for his signature, but the report maintains that is untrue and says Juve is one of four clubs to have contacted his entourage over a possible transfer.

Juve FC says

Adding Rudiger to this Juventus’ squad would be a major positive development and it would help the Bianconeri remain the biggest club in Italy.

The defender has won several trophies in England and his experience winning the last Champions League could help Juve to end their wait for the trophy.

The future of Matthijs de Ligt remains uncertain and Juve might have to cash in on him soon.

If they add Rudiger to the squad, it would be easy to sell the Dutchman and make some good money.

His previous experience in Serie A with Roma also means that Rudiger will likely not need too much time to get used to Italian football if he makes the move to Juve.

His transfer would come down to the club that offers him the most money, and that means Juve should be ready to offer him more money than some of their current top players.