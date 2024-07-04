Vasilije Adžić is finally arriving in Turin to become a Juventus player, as Calciomercato reveals Cristiano Giuntoli has deposited his contract with Serie A.

The 18-year-old is considered the best talent from Montenegro in decades and has dazzled for Montenegrin First League club Budućnost despite his age.

Several clubs wanted to add him to their squad, but Juventus worked hard to convince the teenager to join them.

He is set to begin his adventure at the club this season, and the Bianconeri are confident he will do well.

The report reveals that he will get opportunities to play for the Juve first team, and the Bianconeri are even ready to sacrifice one of their non-EU spots to add him to their squad.

He will initially be assigned to the Juve Next Gen team but will train with the first team occasionally and have the chance to fight for a place.

The club trusts Thiago Motta’s judgment and work with young players, so they expect him to give the youngster a chance when he deserves it.

Adžić arrives at the club as one of the finest youngsters in his country, and we expect him to meet expectations at the Allianz Stadium.