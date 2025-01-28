After the departure of Max Allegri, Juventus aimed for a fresh start and have invested heavily in their squad over the past few months. However, questions remain about the effectiveness of these changes, as the club has yet to rediscover the dominance it once held in Italian football.

The Bianconeri appointed Thiago Motta as their new manager, a decision that has raised eyebrows given the high calibre of coaches the club has historically employed. While Motta has received backing from the club, Juventus appear to be cautious in their spending, a stark contrast to the days when they regularly competed for the world’s best players.

In the summer, fans were led to believe that signing players like Khephren Thuram and Juan Cabal would significantly improve the team. However, despite their promise, these players have not propelled Juventus back to the pinnacle of Italian football. Additionally, Motta has struggled to maximise the contributions of key players such as Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners, leaving the team in a transitional phase rather than reclaiming their status as Italy’s top club.

Italian journalist Fabio Ravezzani has been vocal in his criticism of the club’s recruitment strategy, suggesting that Juventus have focused on signing players from mid-tier teams rather than pursuing top-tier talent. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Ravezzani remarked:

“Goalkeeper from Monza, reserve centre for Milan, full-back from Next Gen, midfield from Atalanta and Nice, attack from Fiorentina and Porto. Coach from Bologna. Too many protagonists who come from medium-profile experiences for Juve. And those who were there before are often marginalized.”

This assessment paints a picture of a club that has shifted from acquiring proven world-class talent to assembling a squad of players with potential but limited top-level experience. Juventus’ cautious approach to transfers might be an attempt to balance their finances, but it has left them struggling to compete with the elite clubs in Italy and Europe.

The team’s performances this season reflect these challenges, with Juve finding it difficult to extract the best from their current roster. Ravezzani’s comments resonate with many fans who are increasingly frustrated with the club’s apparent mediocrity.

If Juventus are to return to the summit of Italian football, they must address these shortcomings by either fully committing to their current project or making the bold moves needed to re-establish themselves as a dominant force.