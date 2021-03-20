After enduring a complicated campaign so far, Juventus find themselves 10 points adrift of the top of the Serie A table – although with a match in hand.

So with few months remaining for the end of season, it seems to be the perfect time for Andrea Pirlo to take some tactical risks.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero), the young manager is now ready to launch a more attacking formation.

The pink newspaper nicknames the tactical set-up “4×4”, which is a reference for the four attacking players deployed in the expected lineup.

The reported formation is a more classical 4-4-2, which could also be interpreted as 4-2-4.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata will naturally start as the two strikers – at least in the absence of Paulo Dybala.

Nonetheless, they will be able to enjoy a strong support from the flanks, in the presence of Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski.

The Italian international has cemented himself as a key player within Pirlo’s tactical schemes, and he would be the undisputed starter on the left wing.

On the other hand, the Swedish youngster was thrusted as a second striker in the previous months, but with Morata looking healthy again, the 20-year-old is free to return to his more natural habitat – the right wing.

This setup was tested last weekend at Cagliari, and it seems that the result was enough to convince the manager, who is expected to deploy it once again against Benevento this Sunday.

With the four players being renowned for their pace, as well their abilities to interchange positions, then this formation is expected to provide some goals, as well as a more progressive football.