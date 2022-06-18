Following the departure of Giorgio Chiellini, several names have emerged as possible candidates to replace the legendary Juventus defender within Max Allegri’s ranks.

However, the most appealing name for the supporters remains Kalidou Koulibaly. After all, the Bianconeri fans are all too familiar with his prowess.

The Senegalese star joined Napoli in 2014, cementing himself as one of the finest defenders in the world.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato. Juventus have launched an onslaught for Koulibaly. The management would like to build a dream defensive partnership between him and Matthijs de Ligt.

The source adds that Napoli are asking for 40 million euros to part ways with the 30-year-old. While it’s not exactly a low sum for a player whose contract will expire in 2023, Juventus are willing to meet the price, but with a little twist.

The report claims that Federico Cherubini and company will offer 20 millions (which is the sum gained from Merih Demiral’s sale to Atalanta) plus the services of Federico Gatti.

The Italian signed for Juventus last January after impressing with Frosinone, and has recently gained more admirers following his strong performance for Italy against England.

However, the source warns that Napoli still prefer to sell the player abroad rather than strengthening a local rival.