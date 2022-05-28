Juventus launch final blitz for Di Maria: Here’s what’s missing

This evening, all eyes will be on Paris. In addition to the ongoing Roland Garros tournament, the City of Light has cemented itself as the capital of the sports world by hosting the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

For his part, Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini is reportedly in the French capital. Although he’ll probably get a glimpse of the action, the Italian is first on foremost on a business trip with a clear objective in sight: Sealing the signature of Angel Di Maria.

The Argentine veteran ended a seven-year collaboration with PSG, and is ready to embark on one last European adventure before returning home.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Juventus official is launching a final blitz for Di Maria and is hoping to return with an agreement in hand.

The source explains that there’s one last detail to sort before reaching a full agreement on a contract worth between 7 and 8 million euros plus bonuses.

While the player wishes to sign a one-year contract, the Bianconeri are pushing for a two-year deal in order to take advantage of the Growth Decree (a rule which allows Italian clubs to save 50% on taxes when signing new athletes from abroad).

Nevertheless, the report expects the two parties to find a solution shortly which would pave the way for Di Maria to make his landing in Turin in the coming days.