Juventus are reportedly preparing to make another concrete attempt to snatch the services of Teun Koopmeiners, but must first sell Federico Chiesa.

The Bianconeri have already signed Douglas Luiz while Khephren Thuram’s acquisition could become official in the coming days.

Nevertheless, Koopmeiners would be the cherry on top of a new-look midfield department.

In his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reveals that Juventus are about to open direct talks with Atalanta for the Netherlands international.

The transfer guru insists that the Bianconeri are the only club to concretely make an attempt to sign the 26-year-old despite reported interest from Liverpool.

Moreover, Tuttosport reports that Koopmeiners’ operation could be intertwined with Chiesa’s exit.

As the Turin-based newspaper notes, the Old Lady has already pulled off a similar maneuver in previous weeks by selling Moise Kean to Fiorentina, which generated the required funds to sign Thuram from Nice.

Therefore, Juventus will be looking to replicate the move by offloading Chiesa who isn’t part of Thiago Motta’s plans. The winger has landed on Roma’s shortlist.

The Bianconeri won’t be able to sell the Italian for hefty figures given his expiring contract, but the transfer fee they’d collect could prove vital for the Koopmeiners operation.

Atalanta have set their asking price at 60 million euros, while Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli is still hoping for a small discount.

The Turin-based giants already have an agreement in principle with the midfielder who would sign a five-year contract and earn 4.5 million euros per year.