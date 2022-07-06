After cementing himself as one of the best wingbacks in Serie A last season, Nahuel Molina is attracting the interest of some top clubs, with Juventus chief amongst them.

The Argentine proved to be a menacing presence for Udinese on the right flank, contributing in seven goals and five assists in the league throughout the course of the previous campaign.

According to la Repubblica via ilBianconero, Juventus have launched an opening bid for Molina worth 16 million euros.

While this figure is still far from the Zebrette’s asking price (around 30 millions), the management is only attempting to test the waters and drive the price down as much as possible.

The source explains that with Matthijs de Ligt’s potential sale, the Old Lady will have some cash in the coffers, which would allow Federico Cherubini to come forward with an improved bid.

While some observers had previously suggested that Molina would effectively replace Juan Cuadrado at Juventus, the report offers a different hypothesis, where the two South Americans can coexist.

Instead, Max Allegri would consider shifting Danilo towards a central role. The Brazilian is primarily a right-back, but is also incredibly versatile. He can serve as a left-back, center back and even a midfielder.

If Juventus manage to add Molina to the fold, the right flank will become crowded, while the center back department remains depleted following the departure of Giorgio Chiellini and the rumored de Ligt sale.

Thus, adding to Danilo to the center back bunch wouldn’t be a terrible idea, since he proved himself to be a capable defender in the past.