Following a dramatic victory in Monza, Juventus have now turned their attention to yet another Friday night clash, this time against the wounded Napoli.

The Partenopei will be looking to bounce back after suffering back-to-back defeats against Real Madrid and Inter.

For their part, the Bianconeri are aiming to extend their positive run and keep the Nerazzurri in striking distance.

On Monday, Max Allegri’s men launched their preparations for the much-anticipated Allianz Stadium encounter with an open training session. 200 fans were present at Continassa to support the squad.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Manuel Locatelli and Alex Sandro were only able to train partially with their teammates.

The Italian midfielder and the Brazilian left-back worked separately for the bulk of the session and didn’t take part in the match between the ranks.

On the other hand, club captain Danilo looked healthy and the intensity of his training suggests that he’ll be the one starting on Friday alongside Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer. The 32-year-old made his return from a recent injury as a second-half substitute against Monza.

Moreover, Daniele Rugani was absent due to flu symptoms.

Teenagers Kenan Yildiz and Dean Huijsen also missed the training session. As the source reveals, the duo will take the field for Juventus Next Gen on Wednesday.

As for the mini-match, Dusan Vlahovic and Arek Milik were reportedly in fine form, scoring several goals much to the delight of the fans in attendance.