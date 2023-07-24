While the summer of 2021 was largely uneventful for Juventus, the fans were excited by the arrival of Kaio Jorge.

At the time, the young Brazilian was amongst the most highly-touted youngsters in South American football.

The Bianconeri managed to beat the likes of Milan and Benfica to secure his services from Santos.

Sadly for the 21-year-old, he suffered a devastating injury in February 2022 during a match for Juventus U23. He has been out of action ever since.

But according to ilBianconero, Juventus have a plan in store to cautiously welcome Kaio Jorge back to the fold and revive his young playing career.

While Max Allegri and his main host traveled to the United States for a pre-season tour, the youngster remained at Continassa working on the final steps in his recovery path.

This season, Juventus would like to initially keep the player at home. He would gradually gain some playing time while featuring for the Next Gen squad (in Serie C).

If his recovery goes according to plan, the club will decide to send him on loan to play higher-caliber football.

The young Brazilian is an attacker who can interpret several roles upfront. His contract with the Bianconeri runs until 2026.