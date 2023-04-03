Juventus lay plans for Barrenechea ahead of next season

Enzo Barrenechea has now become the latest Juventus Next Gen starlet to earn a promotion to the first team. The Argentine has already made three Serie A starts and the club has recently announced his official permanent promotion.

However, the 21-year-old failed to impress over the weekend against Hellas Verona, so Max Allegri hauled him off at half-time in favor of Fabio Miretti.

Nevertheless, the youngster still has his manager’s esteem, while his contract at the club runs until 2026.

So according to Calciomercato, Juventus have decided to send Barrenechea on loan in the upcoming summer transfer market.

This would allow the midfielder to gain some vital experience and return a year later as an improved player.

The former Sion youngster joined the Bianconeri in January 2020, but a serious injury in 2021 halted his progress.

This season, he re-established himself as a protagonist in Massimo Brambilla’s Next Gen squad before earning a chance to feature for the senior squad.

Despite his poor showing against Verona, Barrenechea has all the makings to become a complete central midfielder.

But at the moment, the likes of Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti have proven to be more reliable options, while Nicolò Rovella should earn himself a spot in the Bianconeri squad starting next season on the back of an impressive campaign in Monza.

Therefore, sending Barrenechea on loan to another Serie A club would be the ideal prospect for his development.