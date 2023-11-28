This weekend, Matias Soulé consolidated his status as the best young winger in Serie A with another brilliant showing for Frosinone.

The Juventus loanee led the club towards victory over fellow newly-relegated club Genoa.

The 20-year-old opened the scoring with a fabulous long-range shot that eclipsed the goalkeeper’s grasp. He then played an integral role in the 2-1 winner.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are already laying plans for the Argentine’s return, preparing him a new contract that will run until 2028.

While some reports claimed that Juventus might try to bring back the player as early as January, the source insists that Soulé will remain with the Serie B champions until the end of the season.

Nevertheless, Frosinone coach Eusebio Di Francesco suggests that the youngster might struggle to cope with Juve’s current tactical approach.

Soulé has been thriving as a right winger in Frosinone’s 4-2-3-1 formation, whereas Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 system may not suit his characteristics.

“Soulé is following the path that perhaps he could have followed a year earlier,” argued Di Francesco in his post-match interview with Radio TV Serie A via ilBianconero.

“He has important psychological and human attributes, in addition to his technical ones. The ideal path for him is the one he’s currently following, also because Juve is playing with a system that would not enhance his characteristics.

“Matías is good at playing either as the center-right or as a pure winger. Also due to his physical characteristics, he can also play as a midfielder, but this would mean moving him away from goal.”