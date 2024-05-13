Juventus are looking to build a formidable attacking department for next season, beginning by confirming Dusan Vlahovic at the very center of the project.

The club’s Director of Football Cristiano Giuntoli is looking to ring the changes this summer, but the Serbian striker isn’t going anywhere, as La Gazzetta dello Sport tells it.

The 24-year-old has been enduring highs and lows this season, but he remains by far the club’s top scorer with 17 goals between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

Therefore, the pink newspaper believes the Bianconeri will be looking to keep Vlahovic at Continassa, alongside Kenan Yildiz.

The management is also working on a bridge renewal to secure Federico Chiesa’s stay as well.

On the other hand, Juventus will place Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik on the transfer list. The club will be looking to generate some transfer funds by offloading the attacking duo, while simultaneously making room for new arrivals.

As the source explains, the Turin-based giants are looking to sign two profiles upfront. One is a natural winger capable of fitting within a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation. The other is a versatile striker who can cover multiple positions.

Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on Mason Greenwood who will return to Manchester United in the summer after reviving his career at Getafe.

Girona’s Brazilian striker Savio is another profile that the club is monitoring. The 20-year-old’s card is owned by Troyes.

Nevertheless, the report insists that the ultimate dream for the attack remains Joshua Zirkzee who is enjoying a sensational campaign at Bologna.

However, the Dutchman certainly won’t come cheap, while Arsenal are reportedly on his trail as well.