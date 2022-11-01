In the summer of 2021, Juventus fans rejoiced when their club managed to snatch the services of top Brazilian prospect Kaio Jorge.

The young striker was at the time one of the most exciting emerging starlets in South America, and a host of European clubs were vying for his signature.

Sadly, his first campaign in Turin didn’t go according to plan. The 20-year-old was a part of Max Allegri’s first team, but saw little playing time.

In February, he sustained a major injury while featuring for the club’s U-23 team, and has been out of action ever since.

But according to Sky Sport via TuttoJuve24, Kaio’s return to the pitch is edging closer, and Juventus have set plans for his gradual comeback.

The source claims that the club will take advantage of the extended winter break to allow the player to regain his optimal physical condition while training with Massimo Brambilla’s Next Gen squad.

It’s becoming increasingly obvious that Kaio will have a long way to go before earning a regular spot in Allegri’s squad, becoming somewhat a forgotten figure in Turin.

With other youngsters emerging to the scene and beginning to earn the manager’s trust, the Brazilian will initially have to prove himself either with the Next Gen or perhaps on loan at another club.