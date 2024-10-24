Juventus midfielder Alessandro Sersanti has been earning plaudits for his impressive displays in Serie B since the start of the season.

The 22-year-old is a native of Grosseto who started his career at Siena before moving to Fiorentina later on and representing the Viola’s Primavera squad. In the summer 2021, Juventus snapped up his services and added him to their Next Gen ranks where he gained experience in Serie C for two years.

Last season, the Bianconeri sent the young midfielder on a loan spell at Lecco. This term, he embarked on a new venture in Serie B, this time with Reggiana. He has been a regular feature for the Emilians, making nine league appearances, eight as a starter, while contributing with a single goal and an assist.

Calciomercato also highlights the player’s importance in the middle of the park for William Viali’s side. As the source explains, Sersanti has been playing a crucial role in retrieving possession and launching attacking plays. The report describes him as a dominant force in midfield.

Therefore, Juventus are reportedly setting big plans for the loaned-out players. The Bianconeri feel Sersanti is now ready to make a big leap in quality. In other words, he should play his football in Serie A next term, and he already has several suitors in Italy’s top flight.

Sersanti’s contract with Juventus is valid until June 2026, so it remains to be seen if the Bianconeri will decide to hold on to his services or cash in on him.

Nevertheless, the source notes that the player’s future could lie in Reggiana beyond the current campaign. The Emilians have an obligation to buy the Italian at the end of the season if they manage to seal promotion to the first tier. They currently sit in eighth place in the Serie B table.