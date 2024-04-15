Juventus have reportedly made up their mind on appointing Thiago Motta as their next coach. The hierarchy is now setting a three-step plan to pull off the operation.

The 41-year-old has found great success this season at Bologna. The Emilians have been a mid-table side at most in recent decades. Yet, they currently sit fourth in the Serie A standings.

The Italo-Brazilian’s exploits have taken Calcio by storm, earning him the esteem of the Old Lady.

According To Calciomercato, Juventus have devised a plan to replace Max Allegri with Motta.

First of all, the Bianconeri are still awaiting the definitive answer of the man himself. While Motta is currently running on an expiring contract, he has yet to communicate his final decision to Bologna or Juventus.

So while the contacts with the coach and his entourage are ongoing, Juventus would like to reach an agreement in principle soon enough.

This would lead the Bianconeri to the next step of the operation: Terminating Allegri’s contract.

The Livorno native still has another year on his deal, and early separation could cost the club around 20 million euros in gross wages. Hence, Juventus will be hoping to reach an amicable agreement that spares them this great financial burden.

Finally, the Turin-based giants would want to make Motta feel at home by bringing along some of his Bologna favorites, the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Riccardo Calafiori.

So it remains to be seen if and when this plan will materialize.