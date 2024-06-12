Juve has their eyes on Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz for their midfield, and a report has now named another midfielder that they might sign.

The Bianconeri are working hard to ensure they get as many good players as possible, and one role they want to strengthen is their midfield.

For several weeks, they have been linked with moves for Koopmeiners and Luiz, but since last season, they have also been eyeing Khephren Thuram.

The son of Lilian Thuram is performing well for Nice in France, and he is expected to leave the club soon.

Juve might seem more serious about signing Luiz and Koopmeiners now, at least on paper, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they have also been working on a deal for Thuram.

The report claims they have already laid the groundwork and prepared Nice and the midfielder to expect an offer from them soon.

Juve will focus on him once they have concluded talks with their other targets, whom they are also interested in.

Juve FC Says

Thuram has been on our radar since last season. He looks like a very decent player whom we should add to our squad. It will be interesting to see if we can seal the deal for him.