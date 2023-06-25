Juventus-Lazio friendly match has been called off

Juventus’ scheduled friendly match against Lazio, which was intended to take place prior to the start of the upcoming season, has been called off.

The Bianconeri and their rivals from Rome were set to face each other on either August 13th or 14th, serving as their final warm-up match before the new campaign kicked off.

However, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, the game, originally planned to be held in Bari or Cesena, has been cancelled.

Both clubs will now shift their focus towards other preparations for the new season, with ambitions of winning the league title or at least securing a trophy.

Juventus is expected to have a busy summer in terms of transfers, aiming to bolster their squad before the start of the upcoming campaign. The Bianconeri are actively working on these deals and are eager to finalise them as quickly as possible.

Juve FC Says

Facing Lazio before the league starts would have been a great way to test if we are prepared for the new campaign or not.

However, we have other pre-season games lined up and that should help our players get up to speed and we can continue preparing for the new campaign at home by that final week of the term.