Juventus, Lazio, and Genoa could work a triple deal involving their goalkeepers, Mattia Perin, Christos Mandas, and Nicola Leali.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà, a merry-go-round involving all three Serie A clubs is a possibility in January, albeit it remains in its early stages.

As the transfer market explains, Mandas and Lazio are expected to part ways next month, as the 24-year-old is frustrated with his lack of playing time under Maurizio Sarri.

The Greek goalkeeper was the Biancocelesti’s first choice during the second half of the previous campaign, but despite his impressive displays, Sarri opted to drop him upon his return to Formello in favour of his old pupil, Ivan Provedel.

Juventus interested in buying Christos Mandas from Lazio

Pedullà reveals that Lazio are requesting at least €15 million to sell the 24-year-old, who has several suitors in Serie A, including Torino, Hellas Verona and Genoa.

Nevertheless, Juventus could be the favourite to land him, as they should be capable of meeting the Aquile’s asking price.

Christos Mandas and Gigi Buffon (Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Moreover, the Bianconeri might need a new shot-stopper in January, as Perin is interested in a return to Genoa.

It has been reported in recent weeks that the Ligurians’ new manager, Daniele De Rossi, has requested the arrival of a new custodian, identifying his former national teammate as the ideal profile for the role.

Juventus willing to let Mattia Perin join Genoa if they can sign Mandas

Pedullà believes Juventus wouldn’t block Perin’s departure, but they will first want to secure a replacement before sanctioning the 33-year-old’s return to the Luigi Ferraris.

The journalist adds that the Bianconeri aren’t interested in a direct swap involving Nicola Leali, who was on their books between 2012 and 2018. Instead, the latter could end up filling in for Mandas at Lazio, freeing up the Greek, who would in turn join Juventus.

Michele Di Gregorio remains Juve’s first choice, but the club has a habit of accommodating a top-notch back-up between the posts.